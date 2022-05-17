|
17.05.2022 15:09:00
Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price
First-quarter earnings reports are in full swing, and all eyes are on big tech. FAANG member Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently reported mixed results, with most investors focusing on the company's flagship e-commerce business. At first glance, the lackluster results in Q1 may cause some to question the direction Amazon may be headed.However, with a long-term mindset, the sell-off in the stock following the earnings report may be a blessing in disguise. So let's analyze Amazon's first-quarter results across all aspects of the business and determine if now may be an opportune time to buy. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Amazon's online stores generated $51.1 billion in sales, representing a 3% decline year over year. Additionally, the company's North American and International segments, both of which are primarily comprised of e-commerce, posted operating losses of $1.6 billion and $1.3 billion during the first quarter.Continue reading
