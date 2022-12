Amazon Stock Is Down 47%: 2 Reasons to Buy Right Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 hasn't been a fun year for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors, whose stock is down 48% year to date. But the words of investing legend Warren Buffett, "be greedy when others are fearful," might ring true for those with a little bit of patience. Let's discuss two new business opportunities that could help power Amazon's growth over the coming decades.First an online bookstore, then an e-commerce giant, and now a diversified tech conglomerate, Amazon has depended on its ability to rapidly seize new opportunities in the economy. The company's recent investments in film entertainment video streaming suggest it hasn't lost that adventurous spirit.Continue reading