Amazon Stock Is on Sale Right Now -- I'm Getting Ready to Buy

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) down over 1,200 points at the time of this writing and the Nasdaq Stock Market down 5.6% in one day, it can be intimidating to think about stocks in general, let alone put new money to work right now . But if you don't need the money right away, times like these are also exciting because they represent buying opportunities to take ownership of some of the stock market's most dynamic names at a discounted level. One such name that fits the bill is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).I often think of Motley Fool founder and CEO Tom Gardner's litmus test that asks, "If a company were to disappear, would people notice it?" Few companies today pass that test more resoundingly than Amazon.