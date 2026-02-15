Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
15.02.2026 09:35:00
Amazon Stock Just Did Something Last Seen in 2006. It Signals a Big Move in the Next Year if History Repeats Itself.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is down 14% year to date, and shares have now declined in nine consecutive trading sessions, the company's longest losing streak since July 2006.What happened last time? Amazon stock soared 128% in the next year. We may not see a repeat performance this time, but Wall Street thinks the stock is deeply undervalued. Not a single analyst recommends selling, and the median target price of $285 per share implies 43% upside from its current share price of $199.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!