|
22.12.2022 15:17:00
Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.
Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable.Revenue surged through the pandemic; it was more profitable than ever, and even its investment in Rivian looked brilliant when the EV company IPO'ed with a valuation that briefly topped $100 billion.A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Revenue is expected to slow to just single digits in the key holiday quarter. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year. It announced its first major round of layoffs, dismissing 10,000 corporate employees. It's shut down once-promising new businesses like Amazon Care, its healthcare start-up, and closed or canceled dozens of new warehouses. Media reports have also revealed that Alexa, once seen as one of the company's brightest prospects, is losing a whopping $10 billion a year. Even Amazon Prime's two-day shipping promise increasingly seems like a farce as complaints on social media of Prime-marked items taking several days or even weeks to arrive have become common. Continue reading
