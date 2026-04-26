Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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26.04.2026 22:26:00
Amazon Stock Just Keeps Rising. Here's the Latest Catalyst Driving Shares Higher -- and a Close Look at the Stock.
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just keep climbing.As of this writing, the e-commerce and cloud computing giant's stock is up more than 25% over the last 30 days. The latest catalyst? A new deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), in which the Facebook parent will use Amazon Web Services' Graviton5 central processing unit (CPU) chips to help power artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.This has Amazon investors upbeat, as it's becoming increasingly clear that the company's custom silicon strategy is a winning one. And this builds on a much bigger theme investors have been warming up to lately: Amazon's massive investments look likely to pay off handsomely -- and maybe even sooner than investors had originally thought.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu Amazon
|24.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|17.04.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|17.04.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|17.04.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|225,10
|-0,16%
|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 400,00
|0,00%