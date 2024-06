Amazon Stock Just Set a New All-Time High. Here's Why I'm Still Buying.

Some investors understandably worry about purchasing stocks when they are at all-time highs. While it seems like a stock would be vulnerable to a drop at those levels, it's best to look at the bigger picture. Over the long term if it's a quality business, the stock should continue to gain in value.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently hit a new all-time high in early May, but has pulled back a couple of percentage points since then. Still, I think Amazon 's stock is a great buy right now. Here's why.Amazon has been firing on all cylinders as a business. It divides its business into three divisions: North America, international, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In previous quarters, at least one of its three major segments wasn't doing well, but that's not the case now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel