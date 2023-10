Amazon Stock Pops More Than 5% as Earnings and Revenue Crush Expectations

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 5.4% in Thursday's volatile after-hours trading session, following the e-commerce and cloud computing leader's release of its third-quarter 2023 report.The gain is attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings both sprinting by Wall Street's estimates, with the bottom-line beat a particularly big one. Investors were also likely pleased that revenue guidance for the fourth quarter -- the particularly important holiday quarter -- exceeded the analyst expectation. Below is an overview of Amazon 's third-quarter results and its guidance, centered around five key metrics. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel