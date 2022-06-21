|
Amazon Stock Post-Split: Bear vs. Bull
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split has come and passed, and it is now trading on a split-adjusted basis. Given the newly lowered share price, it is an excellent time to consider the bear and bull case for investing in Amazon's stock. The bear case will center on its rapidly rising costs amid decelerating revenue growth. Meanwhile, the bull case will focus on higher-profit segments taking a more meaningful share of the revenue, making the stock arguably cheap. Let's dive deeper. Amazon came through in the clutch for hundreds of millions of households when the coronavirus pandemic forced nonessential businesses to close their doors to in-person shoppers. Sales surged for Amazon as it became a prominent alternative for folks looking to avoid shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. Indeed, revenue jumped $106 billion higher in 2020 from 2019.Continue reading
