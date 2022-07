Amazon Stock Soars on Earnings Release: 5 Metrics You Should See

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) surged 13.6% in Thursday's after-hours trading session after the e-commerce and cloud-computing leader released a second-quarter 2022 report that pleased investors. The market's reaction is largely attributable to second-quarter revenue beating the Wall Street consensus estimate and the company's own guidance, second-quarter operating income also coming in higher than the company's outlook, and third-quarter revenue guidance exceeding the Street's expectation.Here's an overview of Amazon's second quarter and guidance centered around five key metrics.Continue reading