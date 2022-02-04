|
Amazon Stock Soars on Earnings Release: 6 Metrics You Should See
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 3 that pleased investors. Shares of the e-commerce and cloud-computing leader gained 14.2% in Thursday's after-hours trading session.The market's reaction is largely attributable to fourth-quarter operating income coming in higher than the company's guidance, along with earnings that crushed the Wall Street consensus estimate. Investors were also probably satisfied with the company's first-quarter outlook.Here's an overview of Amazon's fourth quarter and guidance.Continue reading
