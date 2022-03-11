|
11.03.2022 14:34:24
Amazon Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters
Investors cheered Thursday when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split.Investors had long wondered whether Amazon, whose share price is currently around $3,000, would finally split its stock, especially after high-profile tech stocks like Apple, Tesla, and Alphabet all did the same. Amazon had not done a stock split since 1999, in the heady days of the dot-com boom. After 23 years the per-share price will be chopped to roughly $150.The stock split, which is scheduled to go through on June 6, does nothing to change the value of the stock -- shares will just be divided into smaller pieces. Though some investors see a stock split as an important milestone, it doesn't change anything about the valuation or the fundamentals of the business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!