Amazon Stock Split: What Investors Should Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock jumped 5.4% on Thursday following the e-commerce and tech giant's filing on the prior afternoon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stating its intention to split its stock 20-for-1.For context, the market was down on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declining 0.4% and 1%, respectively. Here's what investors should know.Continue reading