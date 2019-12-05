Amazon Strategies Financial and Payment Services Report 2019 Featuring Rivals - Apple, EBT, Google, PayPal, Visa, Walmart

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amazon Strategies: Financial and Payment Services, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Financial services and products not only play a key role in Amazon's loyalty proposition but also present the company with numerous additional growth opportunities. Originally featured as part of the multifaceted report Amazon Strategies and the Amazon Shopper, 2nd Edition, this spin-off report focuses on Amazon financial services and payments consumer usage and engagement trends and related consumer usage and engagement strategies, as well as Amazon's competitive positioning over time.



Amazon Strategies: Financial and Payment Services, 2nd Edition also assesses future opportunities and ramifications related to its current financial services and payments products as well as those in development. Much attention is paid to the Amazon loyalty and value proposition, its relationship to these financial services and payments products, and their mutual relationship to Amazon Prime. Content coverage includes:



The Amazon financial services products and services ecosystem

Amazon cardholder loyalty in action

Potential growth strategies and rationales, such as branch banking, instalment payments, and debit

Emerging growth strategies and rationales, such as Alexa-based applications

Growth strategies and rationales for other products and services, such as Amazon Pay and Amazon Business

How Amazon's payment options to broaden the target audience

Online payment method preferences among Amazon users and users of major competitors

Amazon credit card usage and purchase value trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Report Scope

Report Summary

The Amazon Landscape

Amazon Sales Trends

Amazon E-Commerce Sales Versus the Competition

Amazon Products and Services Footprint

How To Go Toe-to-Toe with Amazon

E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share

Internet-Only E-Commerce Outpacing Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth

Will Amazon Account for Half of E-Commerce Sales in 2022?

Delivery and Pick Up Trends

Subscription Services

The App Experience

The Amazon App Experience

All Things Alexa

The Amazon Prime User

Amazon: Financial Services

Up Next: Branch Banking?

Up Next: Installment Payments?

Amazon Pay: The New PayPal Credit?

Here Now: Voice Commerce

Payment Options to Broaden the Target Audience

B-2-B moves

Basket-Shaping Payment and Pricing Incentives

Amazon-Branded Consumer Credit Cards

Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Let Me Count the Ways

Amazon Credit Card Purchase Value Trends

Points: Powerful Amazon Currency

Gift Cards: A Strong Supplemental Payment Choice

Amazon Cash

Digital Wallet Moves

Online Payment Method Preferences

2. The Amazon Landscape

Amazon Sales Trends

Past the $200 Billion Mark yet 20%+ Growth Continues

Mark yet 20%+ Growth Continues Sales: Much More Than Selling Products

U.S. Net Sales Trends

U.S. Gross Merchandise Sales Trends

Will Amazon Have the Most Sales in 2022

Amazon E-Commerce Sales Versus the Competition

Amazon Products And Services

Amazon Products and Services Use Footprint

Digital Media: Amazon vs. the World

Digital Media a Mainstream Phenomenon

Music Streaming: Amazon Music Quickly Gaining Ground

Video Streaming: Amazon Fire TV Coming on Strong

Amazon Kindle Holds Steady

Going Toe-To-Toe With Amazon

Factors Important to Shopping for Products Online

Trends Shaping The Amazon Landscape

E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share

Internet-Only E-Commerce Outpacing Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth

Will Amazon Account for Half of E-Commerce Sales in 2022?

Delivery And Pick Up Trends

Home Delivery Still the General Rule

Amazon's Bread and Butter

But Amazon Can't Deliver Everything

Click-And-Collect Is Entering The Mainstream

Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers

Click-and-Collect Incentivizes In-Store Purchasing

How to Incentivize Click-and-Collect?

Walmart Click-and-Collectors

Subscription Services

Amazon Way Out Front

The App Experience

Retailer-Specific Mobile Apps Are an Important Means of Consumer Engagement

Retailer-Specific Mobile App Use Methods

The Amazon App Experience

Cross-selling strength

Deals galore

Easy

Loyalty play

All Things Alexa

Okay, Google; Hey, Siri;... or Just Alexa ?

? Apple Left in the Dust?

Beyond the Speaker

Amazon Alexa Skills

Eye-Popping Opportunity

Why Not Use Alexa?

Alexa-Only Deals

The Amazon Prime User

Own Prime, Own the World?

Prime Benefits

A Value Wallop

Surpassing 100 Million Members

The Power of Prime: Engagement

3. Financial Services

Up Next: Branch Banking?

Up Next: Installment Payments?

Online Purchasers, Amazon Purchasers, and Amazon Prime Members, 2019 (percent)

Amazon Pay: The New PayPal Credit?

Here Now: Voice Commerce

Ramifications and Opportunities

Payment Options To Broaden The Target Audience

Here Now: EBT and Amazon Prime for Lower-Income Consumers

Here Now: The Amazon Credit Builder Card

Up Next: Co-Branded Debit, Anyone?

B-2-B Moves

Extended Terms

Amazon Business Prime American Express Card

Line-Item Detail on Commercial Cards

Data Analytics

Basket-Shaping Payment And Pricing Incentives

How It Works

Consumer Interest

Amazon And Payments

Amazon Strategies: Financial and Payment Services, 2nd Edition

Amazon-Branded Consumer Credit Cards

Prime Members, 2019 (percent and millions of people)

The Nuts and Bolts: Amazon Visa Credit Cards

The Nuts and Bolts: Amazon Private Label Credit Cards

The first general-purpose private label credit card?

How it works

Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Let Me Count the Ways

Amazon Prime Day Tie-in

Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Purchase Frequency and Purchase Value

Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Influence on Payment Methods Used on Amazon

Purchase Value Trends

Prime Credit Card Spending Bracket, 2019

Points: Powerful Amazon Currency

Shop with Points

A Win-Win

Gift Cards: A Strong Supplemental Payment Choice

Credit Card Holders vs. Non-Holders, 2019

An Assist: Amazon Prime Reload

Amazon Cash

Digital Wallet Moves

Amazon Pay

Online Payment Method Preferences

Credit Cards Online Payment Method of Choice

PayPal Digital Wallet Power

Differences in Online Payment Methods Used by Major Retailer

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

EBT

Google

PayPal

Visa

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixfj68





