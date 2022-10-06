|
06.10.2022 11:23:22
Amazon To Decarbonize Its Fleet With Electric Heavy Goods Vehicles From Volvo
(RTTNews) - AB Volvo said it will supply 20 Volvo FH Electric trucks to Amazon in Germany by year end. For Amazon, the trucks will replace their diesel counterparts. Volvo Trucks started the series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September, 2022.
"Globally we now have six electric truck models ready to order and in series production to meet the increasing demand for decarbonizing goods transports. This is an encouraging step forward for reducing climate change impacts," said Jessica Sandström, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Volvo Trucks.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|04.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|122,26
|-0,44%