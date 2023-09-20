Amazon To Hire 250,000 Employees In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Amazon said that it will hire 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and 30,000 of those will be across California.

According to the company, a diverse range of roles-from packing and picking to sorting and shipping-are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. The flexibility of jobs available come with a wide range of hours-full- and part-time-and excellent pay and benefits.

"... A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years-likely more, including our annual wage investments-and that's on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and heath care benefits on day one," said John Felton, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.