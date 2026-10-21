Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
21.10.2026 07:34:38
Amazon To Hire Over 300,000 Seasonal Workers For U.S. Holiday Season
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said it plans to hire more than 300,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time workers across its U.S. core operations network ahead of the holiday season.
The hiring announcement comes as Amazon continues to invest in pay and benefits for its U.S. operations workforce. The company said seasonal employees earn an average of $20 per hour, while full-time core operations employees receive a minimum starting wage of $20 per hour. Average hourly pay across the core operations workforce is nearly $24, and average total compensation for full-time employees exceeds $32 per hour when benefits are included.
Seasonal employees working at least 30 hours a week will be eligible for healthcare coverage from January 1, 2027, with plans starting at $5 per week and $5 copays.
Amazon said new job opportunities will be posted weekly from October through December.
On the Nasdaq, Amazon shares closed nearly flat at $262.63 on Tuesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
22.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.26
|Amazon warns new cyber flaws detected using AI are being ‘broadly exploited’ (Financial Times)
|
21.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|Amazon investiert Milliarden in Deutschland - Aktie steigt (dpa-AFX)
|
20.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|21.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|222,95
|-4,64%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX sackt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich abwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegte. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.