Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.02.2026 15:01:34

Amazon To Invest $50 Bln In OpenAI To Boost AI Innovation

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and OpenAI, Friday announced a collaboration to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises, startups, and end consumers around the world with the development of a Stateful Runtime Environment powered by OpenAI's models.

As per the agreement, Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion investment and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months when certain conditions are met.

AWS will serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier. Together, both the companies will develop customized models available to Amazon developers to power Amazon's customer-facing applications. Amazon teams will be able to tailor OpenAI models for use across AI products and agents that serve customers directly.

In the pre-market hours, AMZN is trading at $207.48, down 0.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten