Amazon to launch UK insurance comparison site

Firm extends financial services push, taking on big four sites including Moneysupermarket and Go CompareAmazon is to enter the UK insurance market in an attempt to challenge the big four price comparison sites and succeed where its rival Google failed.Amazon Insurance Store will enable customers to search for home insurance products from only three providers initially. “This initial launch is just the beginning,” said Jonathan Feifs, Amazon’s general manager of European payment products. “Certainly, there are opportunities to improve other insurance shopping experiences as well.” Continue reading...