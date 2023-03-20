Amazon To Lay Off 9,000 More Employees: CNBC

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com (AMZN) is reportedly planning to lay off 9,000 more employees in the coming weeks.

According to CNBC, citing a memo sent to employees by CEO Andy Jassy, the tech giant will lay off more employees in addition to the previously announced layoffs that began in November and extended into January.

Amazon's decision to lay off more employees was based on its efforts to cut costs. The company considered the current economy, as well as the "uncertainty that exists in the near future," Jassy said.

"The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers' lives and Amazon as a whole," Jassy said.

The latest round will primarily impact Amazon's cloud computing, human resources, advertising and Twitch livestreaming businesses, Jassy said in the memo.

In January, Amazon said it plans to eliminate over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned, citing an uncertain economy.

In a message shared with Amazon employees, Jassy then said that the reductions will impact Amazon Stores and People, Experience, and Technology or PXT organizations.

In November 2022, Amazon had said that it began to implement job cuts across Devices and Books businesses, as well as a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in PXT organization. The company did not reveal then the number of employees affected, but reports had said it was planning to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles.