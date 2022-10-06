Amazon To Offer More Than 150,000 Roles In Its Operations Network

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) said it is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. The company said employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.

"Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles," said John Felton, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

Amazon noted that the jobs in its operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America.