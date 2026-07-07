Amazon To Raise At Least $25 Bln In Bond Sale To Fund AI Investments: Report

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) plans to raise at least $25 billion through an eight-part bond offering to support its expanding artificial intelligence investments, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Amazon has also told its underwriters that it does not plan to issue any additional debt for the remainder of 2026.

The company disclosed the planned bond offering in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday but did not specify the size of the offering.

The latest offering follows Amazon's earlier debt raises this year, including about $54 billion in U.S. and European bond sales, a $10 billion bond offering in Canada in June, and a $15 billion U.S. bond sale in November.

Amazon expects capital expenditures to reach $200 billion in 2026, up from $131 billion in 2025, with most of the spending directed toward AI-related data centers, chips and other infrastructure.

The company said proceeds from the bond sale will be used for general corporate purposes, including investments, capital expenditures and debt repayment.