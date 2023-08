Amazon turns AI models into study buddies

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Knowledge is power. According to Amazon , that extends to machine learning models, too. The company wants to patent a system that transfers the knowledge of one machine learning model to another. Essentially, Amazon 's patent allows for the knowledge of one machine learning model that's completed its training to be transferred to another model that's undergoing training, thereby speeding up the training of AI models. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel