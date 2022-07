Amazon UK to charge £1 more a month for Prime service from September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Monthly subscription to increase by 12.5% to £8.99 in latest sign of rising delivery costsAmazon is to increase the price of its monthly Prime subscription service by 12.5% – or £1 – to £8.99 from September in the latest sign that delivery costs are rising.The company said the cost of an annual Prime package, which includes unlimited deliveries for online shopping, access to its video and music streaming services and its Amazon Fresh grocery deliveries, would rise by more – 20%, or £16 – to £95, although this remains a discount on the monthly option. Continue reading...