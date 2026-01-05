Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

05.01.2026 23:20:15

Amazon Unveils Faster Fire TV Interface And Launches Ember Artline Lifestyle TV

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has introduced a redesigned Fire TV experience aimed at helping users find content more quickly, alongside a refreshed Fire TV mobile app and its first lifestyle television, the Amazon Ember Artline.

The company said the new Fire TV interface is cleaner, faster, and better organized, cutting down the time users spend searching across multiple streaming apps. Amazon rebuilt the underlying software to deliver speed improvements of up to 20-30 percent, expanded home-screen app pinning from six to 20 apps, and added quick-access shortcuts for games, art, photos, smart-home controls, and settings.

Generative AI-powered Alexa+ is now deeply integrated into Fire TV, enabling personalized recommendations, scene-level search within movies, watchlist management, smart-home controls, and even AI-generated background art through natural voice commands.

The updated Fire TV mobile app now functions as more than a backup remote, allowing users to browse content, manage watchlists, and start playback on their TV directly from their phone.

Amazon also announced the Amazon Ember Artline, a new 4K QLED lifestyle TV with a matte, glare-reducing display, far-field microphones, Dolby Vision support, and access to over 2,000 free artworks. The TV features AI tools that recommend art based on photos of a user's room and supports magnetic frames in multiple finishes.

The new Fire TV interface and mobile app will begin rolling out in February across select Fire TV devices in the U.S., with broader international availability later in the spring. The Amazon Ember Artline will launch this spring in sizes from 55 to 65 inches, starting at $899.

Monday AMZN closed at $233.06, up 2.90%, and is trading after hours at $232.77, down 0.12%, on the NasdaqGS.

12.12.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.12.25 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.12.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.12.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.12.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Amazon 198,46 -0,12% Amazon

