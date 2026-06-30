Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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30.06.2026 12:37:05
Amazon Unveils Fourth Of July Fuel, Grocery Discounts For Prime Members
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday unveiled new summer savings for Prime members ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, including fuel discounts, grocery deals and additional benefits for Prime Access members.
Prime, Prime Access and Prime for Young Adults members will be able to save $0.50 per gallon on one fuel purchase between July 2 and July 5 at more than 7,500 participating bp, Amoco, ampm and Thorntons locations across the U.S. The offer compares with the standard year-round fuel discount of $0.10 per gallon available to Prime members.
The company also highlighted grocery savings through Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, including free Same-Day Delivery on grocery orders over $25 in eligible areas and discounts on barbecue staples, with grilling meats priced under $10, summer produce under $4, and party-size snacks and frozen treats starting at $2.
From July 1 to July 7, Prime members can receive 50% off select ice cream and frozen treats through Whole Foods Market online and in stores.
Amazon also announced an exclusive benefit for Prime Access members, who receive discounted Prime memberships through government assistance programs or income verification. From July through September, eligible members will receive a $5 monthly grocery credit on qualifying orders of $25 or more, providing up to $15 in savings over the summer.
"Prime delivers unmatched savings every day, and this July 4 holiday we're excited to introduce $0.50 per gallon fuel savings, low prices on everything you need to set up the summer spread, and a monthly savings boost to carry Prime Access families through the summer fun," said Carmen Nestares, vice president, North America Prime and Marketing Tech.
Amazon shares closed at $240.14 on Monday, up 3.20%.
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