15.11.2022 18:59:42
Amazon Unveils New Healthcare Service: Is the Stock a Buy?
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) big news so far this week was the announcement on Monday that the company plans to lay off 10,000 workers. However, the e-commerce and cloud-hosting giant followed up with an even more surprising development.On Tuesday, the company introduced its new virtual care service, Amazon Clinic, which "connects customers with affordable virtual care options when and how they need it." Is Amazon stock a buy after the unveiling of this new healthcare service?If this story sounds really familiar, it should. Amazon launched another virtual care service called Amazon Care in 2019. However, the company is shutting that service down by the end of this year.Continue reading
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
