Amazon vs. Alibaba: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Amazon and Alibaba are titans of e-commerce and cloud computing, but they operate in very different regulatory and economic environments. Between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), which is the better buy?

Amazon dominates North American retail and global cloud infrastructure through its AWS segment. Alibaba serves as a central pillar of Chinese digital commerce while expanding its own cloud and international reach. Comparing these two giants involves evaluating their different growth rates, debt levels, and the unique risks inherent to their primary markets.

Amazon is a leader among global retail stocks, driven by its expansive online marketplace and physical stores. The company generates revenue from a wide range of customers, including individual consumers, third-party sellers, and government agencies. Its Amazon Web Services segment provides critical cloud infrastructure to businesses worldwide, while its advertising and digital entertainment units continue to diversify the core business model.

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