Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.09.2026 13:30:02

Amazon vs. Alibaba: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Amazon and Alibaba are titans of e-commerce and cloud computing, but they operate in very different regulatory and economic environments. Between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), which is the better buy?

Amazon dominates North American retail and global cloud infrastructure through its AWS segment. Alibaba serves as a central pillar of Chinese digital commerce while expanding its own cloud and international reach. Comparing these two giants involves evaluating their different growth rates, debt levels, and the unique risks inherent to their primary markets.

Amazon is a leader among global retail stocks, driven by its expansive online marketplace and physical stores. The company generates revenue from a wide range of customers, including individual consumers, third-party sellers, and government agencies. Its Amazon Web Services segment provides critical cloud infrastructure to businesses worldwide, while its advertising and digital entertainment units continue to diversify the core business model.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alibaba

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alibaba 95,50 -0,31% Alibaba
Amazon 217,55 0,44% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Anleihenrenditen im Fokus: ATX mit Minus -- DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich tiefer
Der ATX zeigt sich etwas tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Anleger in Asien sind mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen