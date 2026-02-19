Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
19.02.2026 05:05:00
Amazon vs. Alphabet: Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy Now?
The latest earnings season proved one thing with near certainty: the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is alive and well.Two of the market's biggest tech companies -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- arguably drive this point home the most. With their combined market capitalizations totaling nearly $6 trillion and their cloud computing businesses' customer bases stretching far and wide, it's safe to say that the two giant companies' reports can offer clues about what's happening with AI in the broader market. After all, both companies have massive, fast-growing cloud computing businesses that capitalize on their own internal AI needs and serve other customers' AI computing needs.If their latest results are any indication, AI is still in the early innings. Not only did both of their cloud businesses report accelerating top-line growth in Q4, but they also guided to significant capital expenditures, which the two companies said would be driven largely by investments in AI-capable computing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
