Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
|
19.11.2023 15:00:00
Amazon vs. Alphabet: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy?
An investment in tech giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is appealing given their leadership positions in the massive markets of e-commerce and digital advertising, respectively.In addition, both are applying the power of artificial intelligence (AI) across many areas of their businesses, boosting efficiency in their operations and improving products for customers. For instance, AI assists Alphabet's YouTube in processing the more than 500 hours of videos it receives every minute.Ideally, you can invest in both companies. But if you could choose only one, which would it be? Here's an assessment of each to help you decide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!