|
01.07.2022 15:54:00
Amazon vs. Microsoft Stock: Which is a Better Buy Right Now?
A market correction is an excellent opportunity to focus on portfolio management. With many stocks well off previous highs, it's time to get into the nitty-gritty. Portfolio balancing and capital allocation are crucial to managing risk and meeting long-term goals. Many investors who own Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stocks may be considering rebalancing their allocations in each, as both stocks are down more than 20% from recent highs. At the same time, new investors may be trying to choose whether to buy one or both and how to allocate funds between them. Let's dive into some key metrics and determine which tech stock is the best option for your portfolio.Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's leading cloud platform. Holding 33% of the market, it comes in significantly above second-place Microsoft Azure's market share of 21%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!