Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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01.08.2026 08:55:00
Amazon vs. Microsoft vs. Alphabet: Which Is the Best Cloud Stock to Buy Now?
Earnings season is in full swing, and recently, the three largest hyperscalers released their quarterly updates. Of course, we are talking about the "Big Three" in the cloud computing industry: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The market was more than satisfied with the first two: Amazon and Microsoft experienced massive post-earnings jumps. It wasn't the case for Alphabet, as the company dipped following its update.With their earnings in the books, now is as good a time as any to review their investment theses, particularly as it pertains to their positions in the cloud computing market, which should provide them with a powerful long-term tailwind. Which of the three is the best cloud stock to buy right now? Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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