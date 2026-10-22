Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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22.10.2026 04:00:02
Amazon vs. Target: Where Should Long-Term Investors Put Their Money?
Deciding between e-commerce dominance and brick-and-mortar stability requires a close look at the numbers. In this article, we'll take a look at Amazon(NASDAQ:AMZN) and Target (NYSE:TGT) to see which stock is a better buy.
Amazon dominates digital commerce and cloud infrastructure, while Target focuses on an omnichannel approach with roughly 2,000 stores across the United States. While both compete for consumer dollars, their business models and growth trajectories differ significantly. This comparison analyzes their financials and risks to help you navigate these retail leaders.
Amazon operates a massive digital marketplace and is a prominent name among retail stocks through its global online store and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing division. The company serves a diverse range of customers, including individual shoppers, third-party vendors, and enterprise technology teams. It continues to leverage its proprietary logistics network and high-margin advertising services to maintain its leadership in the global economy.
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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05:55
|IT-Experten fordern umfassende Maßnahmen über Updates hinaus (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Amazon warns new cyber flaws detected using AI are being ‘broadly exploited’ (Financial Times)
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21.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Amazon investiert Milliarden in Deutschland - Aktie steigt (dpa-AFX)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|223,05
|0,04%