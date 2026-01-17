Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
17.01.2026 10:15:00
Amazon vs. Walmart: Which Retail Powerhouse Belongs in a Long-Term Portfolio?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) have established themselves as two of the top choices for various consumer products. Both retail stocks have used low pricing to make it more difficult for competitors to gain market share, but they took different directions toward long-term growth.Walmart got started with physical locations and has more than 10,000 retail stores. Amazon started with e-commerce and has expanded into physical stores, but most of its revenue still comes from the internet. While both retail stocks have a place in most people's portfolio, there is a clear winner between the two.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
