Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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08.07.2026 17:05:00
Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Costco: Which Is the Smartest Buy for the Second Half of 2026?
The S&P 500 has soared in recent years amid excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Investors piled into these exciting growth stories. In more recent times, though, companies specifically focused on AI have experienced some headwinds, from general worries about the economic environment to concerns about the level of spending on AI. This weighed on the performance of some -- and has pushed certain investors into looking for other growth opportunities.The AI story certainly isn't over. Demand for AI products and services remains high, and the technology is just starting to be applied in the real world, signaling earnings growth potential ahead. But investors looking for another growth theme, one that may offer a bit more stability, might turn to certain consumer goods players.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are excellent options. But, of the three, which is the smartest buy for the second half? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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