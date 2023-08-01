|
01.08.2023 02:00:14
Amazon Wants to Double Its Same-Day Delivery Facilities
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Maybe Amazon will one day figure out how to get your stuff to you before you even order it, but until then you'll have to settle for same-day delivery.Less than a year after Amazon said it had too much warehouse space on its hands, the company says it wants to cultivate new real estate by doubling the number of same-day delivery centers it owns over the next two years. Amazon hopes the move can help it cling to its reputation for ludicrously fast delivery as customer interest in its Prime subscription seems less ardent than in previous years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
