|
03.08.2023 19:00:11
Amazon wants to teach you AI
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Amazon may want to demystify AI for the tech novice. The company is seeking to patent what it calls a "hands-on artificial intelligence education service." Amazon's platform is essentially an AI sandbox for beginners, aiming to help people with little to no prior knowledge in machine learning and AI to "familiarize themselves with and experiment with various aspects of complex machine learning techniques including generative artificial intelligence." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!