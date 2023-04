Amazon Wants to Win Over France With PR Project "Ratatouille"

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What, was "Project Baguette Beret" taken already?Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Amazon is running a PR operation in France codenamed "Project Ratatouille." Amazon's international business has been historically indifferent to profits as it hoovered up market share, but the new francophile PR drive suggests Amazon's days of subsidizing its overseas businesses may be headed for the guillotine.Continue reading