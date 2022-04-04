|
04.04.2022 12:30:00
Amazon Web Services' Moat Has Become Nearly Unassailable
It doesn't take long when researching tech stocks to hear about the cloud. While it has become a bit of a buzzword, cloud computing is truly making a difference in how technology functions. Instead of having to run software, process data, or store information through expensive, on-site data centers, companies can outsource to some of the most powerful computer banks in the world through the cloud. While this solution isn't for every business, it covers a vast majority of use cases and translates to a $180 billion market as of 2021's fourth quarter. Grand View Research expects the cloud computing market to grow at a rapid 15.7% annual pace from 2022 to 2030. This would increase the current market 272% to $669 billion by 2030. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
