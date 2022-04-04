Amazon Web Services' Moat Has Become Nearly Unassailable

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It doesn't take long when researching tech stocks to hear about the cloud. While it has become a bit of a buzzword, cloud computing is truly making a difference in how technology functions. Instead of having to run software, process data, or store information through expensive, on-site data centers, companies can outsource to some of the most powerful computer banks in the world through the cloud. While this solution isn't for every business, it covers a vast majority of use cases and translates to a $180 billion market as of 2021's fourth quarter. Grand View Research expects the cloud computing market to grow at a rapid 15.7% annual pace from 2022 to 2030. This would increase the current market 272% to $669 billion by 2030. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading