|
23.05.2024 02:54:15
Amazon will invest 15.7 billion euros in Spain in global AWS buildout
AMAZON.COM said it would invest 15.7 billion euros (S$23 billion) in Spain to expand its cloud business in Europe, the biggest outlay Amazon has announced so far on the continent, adding to a string of investment commitments around the world in recent weeks from the company and its rivals in the cloud.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!