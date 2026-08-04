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04.08.2026 20:05:53
Amazon's $13 Billion AI Bet Is Now Worth $190 Billion. Here's Why That Matters.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has world-class cloud computing and online retail businesses, but its investment in Anthropic is fast becoming one of its greatest assets. Amazon has invested $13 billion in the artificial intelligence start-up, but in its most recent regulatory filing, Amazon now values that investment at a whopping $190.4 billion.That’s a 14.6x gain in Amazon’s stake, and it helped Amazon record $62.64 billion in net income for the second quarter, as Amazon was able to claim paper profits of $53.39 billion in non-operating income on its balance sheet.But the bigger story isn’t about Amazon’s accounting ledger. It's what the revaluation of Amazon’s investment says about Anthropic’s fast-growing value, and what that could mean for Amazon stock down the road.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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