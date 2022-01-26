Amazon's Ad Business Will Continue to Outpace in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) ad business has grown quickly over the last few years, topping $30 billion in the trailing 12 months. Along with Meta Platform's Facebook and Alphabet's Google, it has become central to conversations about a digital advertising triopoly.And Amazon looks poised to continue taking market share in the digital ad industry in 2022. While growth may slow down after the leaders in this space all saw big revenue gains in the middle of last year, Amazon should maintain its strong momentum, because it participates in the two of the fastest-growing segments of digital advertising. This business could provide a substantial boost to the company's bottom line, owing to the high profit margin -- some analysts say as high as 75% -- on ad sales. Here's a look at each segment.