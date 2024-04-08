|
08.04.2024 16:30:00
Amazon's AI Eyesore. After Just Walk Out Fail, Should Investors Be Worried?
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Just Walk Out technology, long showcased by the company as a revolutionary retail innovation, is more human than tech, it turns out.According to news first reported in The Information, the network of cameras and other devices that powered the cashierless Just Walk Out technology in Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods stores still mostly depended on humans to verify the transactions. The report said that about 70% of transactions at Just Walk Out stores had to be reviewed by an Amazon team of more than 1,000 people in India.Amazon has pushed back on that claim, but the company does seem to be largely stepping back from its Just Walk Out technology, which at the time of launch appeared to be as disruptive as anything else that had come out of Amazon. Licensing it to other retailers also seemed like a viable, potentially multi-billion-dollar revenue stream. Those hopes now seem totally dashed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
