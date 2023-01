Amazon's Air Freight Business Comes To India

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.With India's population getting ready to overtake China's, Amazon's seeing rupee signs...Amazon announced Monday it's launching Amazon Air, the company's air freight business, in India, making it the first e-commerce company in the country with its own "dedicated air cargo network."Continue reading