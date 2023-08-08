|
Amazon's Beating the Inflation Beast. Time to Buy the Stock?
Last year was a tough one for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The company's already-thin profit margins were further pressured by soaring costs. The perennially strong operating income of Amazon Web Services (Amazon's cloud-computing arm) was crimped, while Amazon's e-commerce operations swung to a loss.This year's shaping up quite differently, though. Through a combination of cost cutting and more efficient management of its resources, Amazon is growing both its top and bottom lines again. In fact, the company's second-quarter profit progress could almost be considered heroic. Look for more of the same going forward.For the three-month span ended in June, Amazon turned $134.4 billion worth of sales into a per-share profit of $0.65. Both were an improvement on the year-ago comparisons of $121.2 billion and a loss of $0.58 per share, respectively, and both were better than the top line of $131.5 billion and bottom line of $0.35 per share analysts were expecting. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
