|
29.09.2023 13:05:00
Amazon's Big AI Investment Just Put Microsoft and Alphabet on Notice
There's little question that 2023 will likely go down in history as the year artificial intelligence (AI) came of age. While the technology has been around for decades, recent developments in the field have ignited an AI arms race, with each of the biggest tech companies scrambling to get a piece of the action.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was among the first to recognize the vast potential of generative AI, quickly teaming up with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. What followed was a mad dash by other tech titans to adopt these next-generation algorithms, which can create original content and automate repetitive tasks, kick-starting a host of productivity gains.While much of the conversation revolved around the looming competition between Microsoft and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) with its Bard chatbot, one name was curiously absent from the discussions: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Now, the e-commerce leader has put its rivals on notice that it doesn't plan to be left behind in the AI revolution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:07
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Meta stellt AI-Produkte vor - Paris Hilton und Tom Brady als Chatbots (Reuters)
|
27.09.23
|Microsoft verzeichnet durch KI-Boom drastischen Anstieg beim Wasserverbrauch (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.23
|Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt: Microsoft-Beteiligung OpenAI wird wohl mit 90 Milliarden US-Dollar bewertet (dpa-AFX)
|
27.09.23
|NASDAQ-Titel Microsoft-Aktie legt zu: Microsoft-Investment OpenAI plant Aktienverkauf (Reuters)
|
26.09.23
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones liegt am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.23
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)