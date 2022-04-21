Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' Expands Shopping To Other Online Stores

(RTTNews) - Amazon has launched Buy with Prime, a new benefit for Prime members allowing shopping directly from online stores beyond Amazon.com in the United States.

Initially, Buy with Prime will be available by invitation only for merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon or FBA. It will roll out through 2022 as merchants are invited to participate, including those not selling on Amazon or using FBA.

With the new benefit, Amazon's millions of U.S.-based Prime members will get fast and free delivery, free returns on eligible orders, and seamless checkout, the company said in a statement.

When shopping with Buy with Prime, Prime members will see the Prime logo and delivery promise on eligible products in participating merchants' online stores. It signals the item is available for free delivery, as fast as next day, with free returns. While checking out, members will use the payment and shipping information stored in their Amazon account and receive timely shipping and delivery notifications after an order is placed.

Buy with Prime is designed to work with most online stores, including ecommerce service providers.

For merchants already using FBA, the new feature can be added to their online store as their inventory is already stored in Amazon fulfillment centers.

Merchants require no fixed subscription fee or long-term contract for the new feature, but simply pay for what they use based on a service fee, a payment processing fee, and fulfillment and storage fees that are calculated per unit. They can expand selection or cancel the new feature at any time.

According to Peter Larsen, Amazon's vice president of Buy with Prime, the new facility will allow merchants to build customer relationships and brand loyalty while offering conversion-driving benefits like fast, free shipping.