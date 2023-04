Amazon's CEO Says 2023 Will Be a Year of Efficiency. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) went from the darling of the stock market to unloved by many investors in just a few short years. The company's shares soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, when growth for its e-commerce and cloud businesses exploded, but now investors are worried about deteriorating profit margins and weak cash flow generation. Over the past three years, shares of Amazon are actually down 13.5% while the S&P 500 is up 51.2%.In CEO Andy Jassy's recent letter to shareholders, he outlined why Amazon will improve its efficiency this year, leading to better profits for the company. With shares in the gutter, does that make the stock a buy at these prices?The first topic Jassy addressed in his letter was the current efficiency (or lack thereof) in Amazon's e-commerce business. In 2022, the company's North American retail division generated $316 billion in revenue, but it actually produced an operating loss of $2.8 billion. Jassy says this was due to macroeconomic factors like high oceanic freight rates and energy prices, which have started to come down from their highs. But there were also many costly decisions Amazon made that led to margin deterioration within its retail business over the last few years. Continue reading