26.07.2023 14:47:45
Amazon's Challenger Owned By India's Richest Man Could Attract $1B Interest From Qatar Sovereign Fund
This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.India's Reliance Industries (RIL) shares climbed more than 2% on Wednesday amid reports that billionaire Mukesh Ambani is in talks with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) for the sovereign wealth fund to buy a minority share in Reliance Retail.What Happened? As reported by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, QIA, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, is discussing investing $1 billion in Reliance Retail, which would represent a stake of around 1%. This deal would value the business at an estimated ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
