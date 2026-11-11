Amazon’s Cloud Computing Business Already Brings in More Revenue Than 476 Companies in the S&P 500. Here’s What It Would Take to Reach $1 Trillion.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) operates the largest public cloud computing platform in the world. Amazon Web Services (AWS), launched in 2006, completely changed how businesses, big and small, manage their IT infrastructure. Amazon made it easy for developers to access enterprise-level compute with just a click of a button, providing as much processing and storage capacity as needed. That's become more important than ever in the age of artificial intelligence, where demand can grow extremely quickly.

Indeed, AWS has grown quickly over the last few years, reaching trailing-12-month revenue of $161.4 billion. That would put it ahead of 476 members of the S&P 500 by revenue as a stand-alone business. But Amazon CEO Andy Jassy thinks it could grow much larger. On the company's third-quarter earnings call, he said AWS could be a trillion-dollar business within five to 10 years. Here's what it would take for it to get there.

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